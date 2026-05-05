Mackinac Island City Council expands electronic bicycle rules

City officials on Mackinac Island have banned the use of e-bicycles in their community, except for those who need to use one due to a mobility disability.

This ban includes visitors and residents, according to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

Mackinac Island, which is located in the Straits of Mackinac between Michigan's two peninsulas, is known for its "car-free" atmosphere. Islanders and visitors get around via horse, pedal bicycle or walking. Snowmobiles are allowed only during the winter season. A mobility scooter is allowed. Vehicles or trailers required for contractors or other one-time use must obtain permits from city officials in advance.

"Establishing rules to allow e-bikes for the visitors who need them helps everyone experience the amazing sights and historic landmarks. At the same time, it protects the motor-free character that's a big part of what has made Mackinac Island so special for more than 100 years," the tourism bureau said.

The island's tourism season has just started, with the ferry services on their summer schedules.

The rules for e-bikes

Mackinac Island City Council approved updates to its rules on April 1, and the revised ordinance went into effect on April 29.

The rules that went into effect in 2023 set initial restrictions on when and how electronic bicycles are permitted.

A person can apply for a permit to use an e-bike if they have "a physical impairment that substantially limits the ability of the individual to pedal a bicycle." Those stipulations include someone who uses portable oxygen, has a cardiac condition that limits their physical mobility, or cannot walk 200 feet without stopping to rest or using an assistive device.

Visitors who are applying for a temporary e-bike permit must submit their application at least 14 days before visiting Mackinac Island.

Violations of the e-bike rule can result in civil fines.

E-bikes that do not meet city regulations are subject to impoundment until the user takes them off the island.

History of safety issues on the island

The Mackinac Island Fire and Police Departments have reported repeated incidents during which the batteries for electric bicycles exploded or caused fires.

One of those incidents happened in summer 2022, during which an exploding battery resulted in a residential structure fire and injured firefighters to the point where the first responders needed hospital treatment, local officials said. The public safety departments urged residents, visitors, and employers not to store electronic bikes or their batteries indoors.

The 2022 fire had "the very real potential to be catastrophic to the residential area occupied by full-time island residents and seasonal employees," the police department said.

In response to that incident, all e-bikes were banned from the fire and police department buildings. By the time that letter was issued, the management of Grand Hotel had banned e-bikes from hotel buildings and employee housing. The school board had also taken such a step for district-owned buildings.

"It is hoped that by taking proactive measures with regard to fire hazards, especially those currently posed by ebike batteries, we can avoid a catastrophic fire for as long as possible on Mackinac Island," the 2022 letter said.

By April 25, 2026, the Mackinac Fire Department had responded to its "10th known ebike fire on Mackinac Island," fire chief Jason St. Onge posted on social media.

The April 25 fire was inside a building on Cadotte near Second Street, and involved a burning e-bike battery. The battery had been placed in what was described as an "explosion-proof bag," but the bag was blown apart.

The above video originally aired on June 13, 2025.