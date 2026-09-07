2026 Mackinac Bridge Walk draws 34,000, up from last year and near a recent high

An estimated 34,000 people took part in Monday's Mackinac Bridge Walk, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, putting this year's crowd near the top of the range organizers have seen in recent years. Last year's walk drew about 33,000 people, a modest increase over 2024's turnout of roughly 30,000.

The Bridge Walk has been an annual Labor Day tradition since 1958, with the exception of 2020, and this year marked the 68th walk.

MDOT

The bridge closed to vehicle traffic at 6:30 a.m. and reopened at noon, a closure to all public vehicle traffic adopted in recent years as a safety precaution. As in recent years, participants could start the roughly five-mile crossing from either end of the bridge — Bridge View Park in St. Ignace or the Jamet Street ramp in Mackinaw City — which eliminates the need to bus walkers between the two starting points. No buses run participants back to their starting point after a one-way crossing, though shuttle and ferry service remain available for those who want them.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led this year's walk. Because her term as governor ends in January, it was her final Bridge Walk in that role.

James Lake, an MDOT media relations specialist for the northern Lower Peninsula, said the state's turnout estimates are based on the number of certificates handed out to walkers who complete the crossing.

Bridge Authority Director Kim Nowack described the day as "a picture-perfect day, with bright blue skies and a mild breeze," and noted that participation in recent years has ranged from 21,000 to 35,000, consistent with this year's figures.