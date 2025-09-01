33,000 people take the Mackinac Bridge Walk as part of Labor Day tradition

An estimated 33,000 people participated in the Mackinac Bridge Walk Monday morning across Michigan's Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan Department of Transportation gave that report, adding that this was about 3,000 more people than participated in 2024. In recent years, the participation count has ranged from 21,000 people to 35,000 people.

"It was a picture-perfect day, with bright blue skies and a mild breeze," Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack said.

The bridge, which opened in 1957, is five miles long. It was built to provide critical vehicle access between Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula as vehicle traffic demand had grown too much in preceding decades for ferry service to keep up, according to the bridge authority's website.

The walk has taken place every year since 1958, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closes vehicle access to the bridge the morning of the walk, issuing notices statewide such as on highway signs to allow motorists time to plan around the event. The closure on Monday was from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

Participation in the walk is free, and it is promoted as a family-friendly event.

Under its current rules, walkers can start from either St. Ignace or Mackinac City; but must be headed toward a shoreline by 10 a.m. so that the bridge can reopen to vehicles by noon. There is no bus transportation to return to a starting point, but shuttle service and ferry service were available this year.

Michigan State Police troopers patrolled the route on bicycles, and a large United States flag flew from a tower.

This year's participants include U.S. Senator Gary Peters.