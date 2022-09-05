Watch CBS News
Local News

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist leads 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II led the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk this morning, and here are some photos from the event. 

cah0454-original.jpg
  Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II led the annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge.  Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Each year, the bridge is closed to public vehicles so that people can safely participate in the walk.  

mg-0185-original.jpg
  Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II led the annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge.   Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

"It was an honor to represent the state of Michigan at the 65th annual Mackinac Bridge walk," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. "This Labor Day, I am proud to celebrate the dedicated union laborers who built the Mackinac Bridge and united our two peninsulas. Governor Whitmer and I will continue standing tall for working people in Michigan and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect."

For more details on the Mackinac Bridge Walk, visit here.  

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.