Lt. Gov. Gilchrist leads 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

(CBS DETROIT) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II led the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk this morning, and here are some photos from the event.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II led the annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge. Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Each year, the bridge is closed to public vehicles so that people can safely participate in the walk.

"It was an honor to represent the state of Michigan at the 65th annual Mackinac Bridge walk," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. "This Labor Day, I am proud to celebrate the dedicated union laborers who built the Mackinac Bridge and united our two peninsulas. Governor Whitmer and I will continue standing tall for working people in Michigan and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect."

For more details on the Mackinac Bridge Walk, visit here.