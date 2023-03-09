Low turnout at hearing over Detroit's proposed 679 area code

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit's iconic area code may soon have to share the spotlight.

313 is running out of phone numbers, so Michigan is considering a new area code: 679.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has the ultimate say in approving or rejecting the proposal, and so they wanted to hear what the public thinks about it at a hearing Thursday afternoon at Wayne County Community College.

"I think the greatest concern is, am I losing my area code? Is 313 going away?" Ryan McAnany, director of the telecommunications division at MPSC, said.

313 is one of the original area codes in America and is synonymous around the world with the Motor City.

"If no action is taken, at some point, whether it's the third quarter of 2025 or shortly thereafter, a business customer requesting a telephone number may not be able to receive it because there just won't be available numbers," McAnany said.

So there's a proposal to add a 679 area code to cover the same geographic area as 313.

"It's not an area code split. 313 actually was split back in the early to mid-90s. You had the 734, 810 area code, and that caused a big disruption to customers," McAnany said.

The change would only apply to new numbers.

Those with a 313 area code wouldn't be required to switch over. But they would have to start dialing all ten digits of a phone number when making local calls within and between the two area codes.

"If they have a medical device security system, if they have a business with stationery that just has the seven digits, they'll want to have that all updated," McAnany said

With barely anyone showing up to today's public hearing, there may not be many who are worried about the possible changes.

"This is happening throughout the country. It's not just limited to Michigan; it's just that we've been fortunate enough that it's been 20-plus years since we've had to take some sort of action like this," McAnany said.

If you couldn't attend Thursday's meeting, the commission is accepting written comments until March 20.

They are expected to make a final decision by May 31.