Lochmoor Club fire considered "significant" loss for Grosse Pointe Woods community

The Lochmoor Country Club building in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, which caught fire on Wednesday, is considered a "significant" loss for the community, according to the city's first responders.

The only injury was a minor one to a firefighter, who returned to work at the fire after a medical check.

The Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety said a call reporting a kitchen fire was placed at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke and flames were seen from the roof as firefighters arrived.

The fire wasn't under control until midnight, public safety director John Kosanke said, and the site remained an active emergency scene on Thursday morning. The challenges for firefighters included extensive use of concrete in construction and the old wood in the roof. While the building appears to be a total loss, the flames did not spread to the golf course.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"For everyone's safety, avoid the area," city officials said in a safety notice to the community. "Find an alternate route to work and school."

The private country club first opened in 1917, according to its website. The club hosted the LPGA Wolverine Open in 1957, which was won by Hall of Famer Mickey Wright. The club offers dining, a pool, a fitness center, and tennis and pickleball.

The public safety departments on scene included those from Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Park, Harper Woods and St. Clair Shores. The Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Works, American Red Cross and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Fire Investigation Team also assisted.

"The historic Lochmoor Club loss is significant for the Grosse Pointe Community; because of the long history of being a prominent part of the area's recreational and social life for more than a century. The community will feel this loss for many years to come," the city's public safety department said. "Our thoughts are with members and workers who have been impacted by this devastating loss."