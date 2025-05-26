Loaded weapon found near where suspect ran from Monroe County deputies

A man was arrested and taken to jail after a foot chase involving a man with a gun took place Saturday night in Monroe County, Michigan.

The investigation began after a man made a 911 call shortly before midnight to Monroe County Central Dispatch, saying he was held up at gunpoint in the Monroe Township neighborhood of West 10th Street and Bacon Street and then chased on foot by the suspects.

The victim hung up the call before deputies arrived.

Officers began to check the area both for the victim and possible suspects.

At one point, a deputy saw two individuals in the area of West 10th and Bacon Streets. The deputy noticed a large, heavy object in a pocket when speaking to them and attempted to search the man for weapons, but he ran off.

The resulting foot pursuit wound through several back yards and over privacy fences in the area.

Two other deputies then found the suspect hiding on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Bacon Street. While the suspect was taken into custody, no weapon could be found at that time.

The sheriff's office decided to suspend the search for the weapon until daybreak.

On Sunday morning, two deputies and the agency's police service dog Arlo started searching again for the potential missing firearm. They found a loaded firearm in the back yard of a residence in the 600 block of West 10th Street, one of the areas where the suspect was seen jumping a fence during Saturday night's foot pursuit.

The firearm was taken into evidence and will be sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for testing.

In the meantime, the suspect, identified as a 31-year-old man from Monroe, was taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of resisting and obstructing. An arraignment hearing is pending in Monroe County First District Court. Additional charges will be reviewed by the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.