Livonia woman accused of shooting at friend's father after being asked to leave his home

A Livonia woman is charged with assault with intent to murder after she allegedly shot at her friend's father at his Macomb County home.

Kimberly Lozano, 31, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearms, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and assaulting or resisting a police officer.

Macomb County prosecutors allege that on Aug. 17, Lozano shot at her friend's father, Willie Richardson, after he asked her to leave his Eastpointe home. Richardson was not struck in the shooting.

As police were attempting to arrest Lozano, prosecutors say she did not follow the officer's instructions, and more officers were called to assist in arresting her.

"We cannot allow people to settle conflicts with firearms. The moment a weapon is drawn, what could have been a dispute becomes a life-threatening crime. When one person chooses to fire a gun in anger, they place not only the intended target at risk, but others who are nearby. Violence is not a solution; it's a choice, and it comes with consequences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Lozano was given a $350,000 bond and is back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 27. She has a preliminary examination on Sept. 3.