Livonia police searching for suspect caught on camera breaking into convenience store

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Police are seeking tips from the public regarding break-ins that have taken place in Livonia, Michigan. 

Two break-ins recently happened at businesses along Five Mile Road, during which vaping and nicotine products were stolen, the Livonia Police Department said. 

Security image shows a break-in taking place Oct. 30, 2025, at a business in Livonia, Michigan. Livonia Police Department

A security video from an Oct. 30 break-in near Five Mile Road and Levan Road shows the suspect breaking the front glass door, then reaching for cigarettes. 

"Even though the suspect is wearing a mask, the footage is very clear," police said. 

Officers ask that anyone who recognizes the person in the security image, or has other information that could assist in this investigation, contact Detective Allen at 734-466-2327 and reference Case #25-47023. Callers may remain anonymous. 

