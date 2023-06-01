Livingston County man charged with human trafficking, more after FBI tip & year-long investigation

UNADILLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Livingston County man is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking, after he exploited a woman online and held her captive for over five years before she escaped in 2020.

Daryl Lanzon Michigan Department of Corrections

On Friday, May 26, Daryl Lanzon was arrested by Unadilla Township officers on a multiple-count felony warrant issued by the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office.

Lanzon has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, human trafficking and using a computer to commit a crime.

These charges come after Unadilla Township police received a tip from the FBI in March 2022.

According to police, Lanzon met the victim, who was more than 20 years younger than him, through social media.

"He was able to isolate the victim from her family and put himself in a position to be her only means of emotional and financial support, according to police. "He manipulated her into performing sex shows online in order to support them. The suspect kept the proceeds for himself."

In addition, police say Lanzon moved the victim to multiple states before he settled in Michigan. He threatened the victim and her family, so she was scared to leave, and he exploited her for another five years before she escaped in 2020.

After escaping, the victim waited a few years to report the trafficking until she was ready to talk about what had happened to her.

A search warrant was conducted at Lanzon's residence, and he was arrested on unrelated weapons charges. Police found multiple weapons, computers, cameras and other devices and obtained more warrants to search them.

"Signs of human trafficking can include a person being disconnected from friends, family, school and social activities, pronounced changes in behavior, confusion, signs of mental or physical abuse, acting timid or submissive, being denied food, water or medication, deferring to someone who seems to control their activities and who they talk to, and a lack of their own personal possessions," said the Unadilla Township Police Department. "If you suspect human trafficking, contact the police in your area or contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline, humantraffickinghotline.org or 888-373-7888."