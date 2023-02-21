Livingston County man arrested for impersonating a firefighter

UNADILLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he responded to the scene of a fire in Unadilla Township and impersonated a firefighter.

The incident happened at about 2:26 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, when police responded to a structure fire at Van Syckle Ct.

According to police, the Hamburg Township, Putnam Township and Howell Area Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the fire. The garage was totally damaged, but the house sustained only minor damage.

No one was injured. Police say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

While the fire was being extinguished, a man arrived at the scene of the fire in a personal vehicle that had emergency lights and a siren.

"He had minimal firefighting gear, including a helmet, safety vest and a radio," said the Unadilla Township Police Department. "The eighteen-year-old Grand Blanc resident identified himself as a Brighton firefighter. The Brighton Fire Department had not been dispatched to assist."

Authorities did not allow him to participate in the firefighting efforts, and he left the scene.

The fire department then notified the police department of this suspicious incident, and officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect quickly. Police say the man confessed to responding to the structure fire and responding to similar scenes in surrounding cities.

The 18-year-old of Grand Blanc was lodged at the Livingston County Jail.

He was charged with impersonating a firefighter and use of a receiver or scanner in the commission of a felony.