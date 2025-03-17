Livingston County Health Department building to undergo renovation

The Livingston County Health Department is getting a $1.2 million renovation after the county Board of Commissioners approved the plans to renovate the dated building last week.

"What we're planning to do is expand the efficiency of the health department by renovating both clinical space and office space," said Commissioner Nick Fiani, who was one of the "Yes" votes for the renovation.

Fiani says that the renovation will center around improving the building itself, updating the tech inside, and refreshing the office furniture.

"The building hasn't really been updated since around 1997 or so," Fiani said. "By improving and enhancing certain areas and redesigning and reconfiguring certain areas of the health department will be able to actually service and assist more people simultaneously."

The money for the renovation is coming from a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the county health department itself.

"No funding will be coming from the county's general fund, and that's a positive aspect," Fiani said. "It shows that the health department has taken the initiative to essentially operate independently when it comes to its financial revenue and expenditures."

Fiani says there was no danger of the CDC funds being frozen federally because the money had already been allocated and received. He voted to approve the renovation because a renewed space could attract more people.

"I think it's another remarkable opportunity for the health department to expand their opportunities for providing services to the public," Fiani said.