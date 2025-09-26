Livingston County bridge over U.S. 23 damaged by truck lift mechanics

A local road overpass at U.S. 23 in Livingston County, Michigan, was damaged after a commercial vehicle's hydraulic lift crashed into the underside of the bridge.

Another vehicle in the area was struck by the falling debris, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured.

The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. Thursday when a dumpster hauler whose lift remained in a higher position hit the Crouse Road bridge in Hartland Township, the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority said.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the crash, said the driver was a 31-year-old Lansing man who was driving northbound. The Mack truck had been used to haul dumpsters, but the hyrdraulic lift mechanics were left upright. This resuted in the commercial vehicle being over the clearance height for the overpass.

The truck's mechanics struck a sign that was attached to the bridge, then struck the bridge, deputies said

As the sign fell, it struck a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu that was driven northbound by a 27-year-old Linwood resident, deputies said.

Crouse Road in that area will be closed until further notice. Northbound U.S. 23 was limited to one lane of traffic in that area until Michigan Department of Transportation investigation was complete.

The Michigan State Police Motor Carrier division also was called to the scene.