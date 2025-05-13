Michigan historical village kicks off fundraising sale for restoration projects

The Livingston Center Historical Village in Fowlerville, Michigan, is hosting a sale this week to help fund their restoration projects in the year ahead.

Volunteers with the historical village are getting donations from all around Livingston County for a fundraiser called Grandma's Attic.

"This is our annual fundraiser that we do raise proceeds for the historical village," said Erin Voyles, who serves as chair of the village committee.

For the first few days of this week, volunteers are accepting and organizing donations inside the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.

"We have some items of our own that we'll sell, some historical items," she said.

You name it, and you'll probably find it at the sale: dishes, housewares, games, clothes, even the most festive, light-up sweater. The oldest find at the sale is a more than 130-year-old armchair. Janie Willsmore said the chair and the whole historic village are good examples of history right before us.

"When the kids come through, it's important to us that they understand the history of it all and the importance of it all, the people who built the home, the people who built the school. Why did they do that? So the educational part of it is a big factor," she said.

In the past years, the fundraiser has collected more than $5,000 in sales and donations.

"Every single dime goes back into our historical village," Willsmore said.

Volunteers are accepting donations through tomorrow. The sale kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. But make sure you have cash or a check on hand for any treasures you might find.

"We have a little bit of something for everybody," said Voyles.