Live World War II-era hand grenade discovered in Monroe County home

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to assist local police in Monroe County after the discovery of a World War II-era hand grenade that was still active.

The Carleton Police Department said they got a call Saturday about a suspicious item in the kitchen of a home on Ash Street. A family member had found the device while cleaning the home of a World War II veteran who is currently in an assisted living facility, police said.

On arrival, the Carleton police officer took a picture of the device, cleared everyone out of the home, and got assistance from a South Rockwood police officer in setting up a safety perimeter outside.

Carleton Police command staff then called for technical assistance from the Michigan State Police. Sgt. Waylon Jones of the MSP Monroe Post coordinated the request of bomb technicians to the scene; Sgt. Andrew Urbiel and Sgt. Don Pasternak of the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad arrived shortly afterward.

Upon reviewing an X-ray of the device, police said, officers learned it was a live, MK 1 illumination hand grenade.

Such a device was used for both signaling and incendiary purposes during World War II, "due to the high temperatures it produces upon activation," police said.

"A significant concern was the advanced age of the device — over 80 years old — and its deteriorated condition, including visible rust and corrosion. These factors raised serious doubts about its structural stability," police said.

The MPS technicians were able to render the device safe and took it away for proper disposal.

Carleton Police Chief Roy Johnson expressed his thanks in the press release to all of the assisting officers on the call.

"Their professionalism and prompt action ensured the safety of the community," Johnson said.