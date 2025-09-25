Live pipe bomb discovered at firearms range in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Man charged in fatal Meijer stabbing, Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE facility, and other top stories

Here are top stories on Sept. 24, 2025

Here are top stories on Sept. 24, 2025

A live pipe bomb was discovered at a firearms range, then safely dismantled, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said.

The pipe bomb was discovered and reported at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a public firearms range off South Gaines Highway near Shortcut Road in Chippewa County's Kinross Township.

Michigan State Police

After troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post arrived, they requested assistance from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. That team deployed a robot to get a closer look at the item and confirmed the device was live.

Troopers then safely rendered the device inert while it was on site.

The firearms range was closed temporarily for the emergency response and investigation, but has since reopened.

MSP asks that anyone who has information about the device contact the Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217.