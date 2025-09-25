Watch CBS News
Live pipe bomb discovered at firearms range in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

A live pipe bomb was discovered at a firearms range, then safely dismantled, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said. 

The pipe bomb was discovered and reported at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a public firearms range off South Gaines Highway near Shortcut Road in Chippewa County's Kinross Township. 

upper-peninsula-gun-range-pipe-bomb.jpg
Michigan State Police

After troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post arrived, they requested assistance from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. That team deployed a robot to get a closer look at the item and confirmed the device was live. 

Troopers then safely rendered the device inert while it was on site. 

The firearms range was closed temporarily for the emergency response and investigation, but has since reopened. 

MSP asks that anyone who has information about the device contact the Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217. 

