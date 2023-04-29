Lions select Alabama CB Brian Branch as fourth pick in NFL's second round

(CBS DETROIT) - In an effort to further build its defense, the Detroit Lions selected Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Branch is the team's fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, shortly after the team selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta and linebacker Jack Campbell and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Added a Branch to the D!



📺: #NFLDraft 4/28 & 4/29 on NFLN, ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/aBPYQf6vGg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2023

The Georgia native was a top-five safety prospect out of Sandy Creek High School. In his freshman year at Alabama, he stuck at safety, playing 12 games with starts, 27 tackles and two interceptions. The following year, he played in all 15 games, starting seven times and leading the team with nine pass breakups.

Branch obtained the second-team Associated Press All-American as a junior, starting all 13 games.