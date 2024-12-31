Lions fans look ahead to NFC North showdown with Vikings

(CBS DETROIT) — Lions fans were roaring in downtown Detroit Monday night after a come-from-behind road win over the San Francisco 49ers.

As the boisterous crowd began trickling into Tin Roof, it became evident that more was on their minds.

"We're going to go to the Super Bowl," exclaimed Jennifer Townsend, who drove from Saginaw to watch the game from their hometown. "This is our year."

Townsend, who sported a T-shirt begging for this once-in-a-lifetime team to bring home a first-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl title, said she isn't planning to travel to the big game if the Lions make it because the prices are "through the roof."

She isn't wrong, either. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket as of Monday was $4,379.

"I'll be watching it from right here," Townsend said.

"I want to be here in Detroit to see what it's like when it happens," said Lions fan Benji Ballin. "You'll see me being the first person to climb the Barry Sanders statue."

Detroit businesses are also getting a boost from people foregoing the pricy trips. According to Cheyenne Bondi, who is a bartender at Tin Roof, nights like Monday give the bar an 80% boost in profits, which, she believes, further catapults the upward trend in the Motor City.

"There's only one way that Detroit is going," Bondi said. "Between football and the Tigers' finish last year. We're really on our way up over here."

The Lions (14-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) Sunday at 8:20 p.m. The winner secures the NFC North title and the NFC's No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.