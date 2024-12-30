Vikings-Lions will determine NFC North winner, No. 1 seed on Sunday Night Football

Vikings, Packers fans come together to help first responders

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are set for a Sunday night matchup to determine the winner of the NFC North and the conference's No. 1 overall seed.

The NFL announced the divisional matchup, which previously had an unscheduled kickoff time, will be the last regular season game on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff for Ford Field is set for 7:20 p.m. Central (8:20 p.m. Eastern).

Whoever wins the matchup will be the NFC North champion and earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Whoever loses will drop to the No. 5 seed as a wild-card team.

It's a true clash of the titans, with both teams boasting top 10 offenses and defenses by scoring, though the Lions' defense has been ravaged by injuries. Detroit's offense remains as potent as ever, having scored 34+ points in each of its last three games.

The Vikings head into the fateful fight on a nine-game winning streak — they haven't lost since Oct. 24, when the Rams topped them 28-20. The Lions, meanwhile, are 5-0 in the division this season. The Vikings swept the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, but lost to the Lions in Week 7.