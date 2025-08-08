Lions-Falcons preseason game suspended after Detroit safety Morice Norris injured

The preseason matchup Friday night between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons has been suspended after Detroit safety Morice Norris Jr. suffered a serious injury.

Norris was hurt with 14:50 left, trying to tackle Nathan Carter. According to the NFL, he sustained a hit to the head/neck area and was taken off the field in an ambulance. Afterwards, the players let the clock run down until there was 6:30 left, and the referees announced the game was suspended.

The Lions were ahead of the Falcons 17-10 when the game stopped.

In an update Friday night, the Lions said Norris was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Earlier, Hendon Hooker lost two fumbles in a start that did not last as long as expected, hurting his hopes to win Detroit's backup quarterback job as Kyle Allen threw two touchdown passes to lead the Lions.

Hooker started and was expected to play the full first half. Instead, he lost a fumble on Detroit's opening drive and then lost another fumble in the second quarter. Detroit coach Dan Campbell immediately turned to Allen.

Allen responded by completing a 68-yard pass to Jackson Meeks before throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa, a rookie from Arkansas who took advantage of his 6-foot-4 frame to make the leaping catch over Atlanta nickel back Dee Alford.

The Falcons held out starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and backup Kirk Cousins. Easton Stick made a strong bid to win the No. 3 job by completing 15 of 18 passes for 159 yards, including a 13-yard scoring pass to Chris Blair late in the first half.

Emory Jones played the second half for Atlanta.

Detroit will return home for its third preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 16. Meanwhile, Atlanta will stay at home to play the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 15.