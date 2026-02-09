Former Detroit Lions defender Tracy Scroggins dies at 56

Tracy Scroggins, who had 60 1/2 sacks in 10 seasons as a playmaking defensive end for the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 56.

The Lions announced Scroggins' death on Monday. A cause of death was not provided.

Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, just Robert Porcher and Michael Cofer had more than Scroggins in franchise history.

He had career highs in sacks (9 1/2) and tackles (45), forced two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown in 1995. He had at least six sacks in seven seasons.

He played in 142 games, starting 89, in the regular season and helped the Lions reach the playoffs five times after Detroit drafted him in the second round in 1992.

Scroggins was from Checotah, Oklahoma, where he was on the football, basketball and track teams in high school. He attended Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and went on to star at Tulsa.

