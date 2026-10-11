Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs lead Detroit Lions' offensive surge in 45-21 win over Arizona Cardinals

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jahmyr Gibbs added 151 yards rushing and two more scores and the Detroit Lions shook off a slow start by scoring 31 straight points to roll past the Arizona Cardinals 45-21 on Sunday.

Gibbs barreled into the end zone on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and added a 3-yard TD run in the fourth, bouncing off the offensive line before reversing field and finding room to run. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has scored an NFL-record 58 touchdowns before his 25th birthday, passing Lions great Barry Sanders, who had 57.

Jameson Williams had his first multi-TD receiving game, catching touchdowns for 8 and 39 yards for Detroit (3-2).

Arizona (1-4) has lost nine straight home games, a streak that's lasted more than a year.

It was a disappointing, weird afternoon for the Cardinals, who finalized a trade to send receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in the middle of the first quarter. Harrison was one of the team's five inactives against the Lions and wasn't seen at the stadium.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2024 out of Ohio State has been a major disappointment in the desert and he had just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown through four games this season.

But the non-Harrison version of the Cardinals wasn't any better Sunday.

Arizona took an early 7-0 lead after a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to tight end Teagan Quitoriano, but right about the time news of the Harrison deal started spreading, the momentum shifted.

Detroit scored three straight touchdowns and a field goal to take a 24-7 lead into halftime. Tight end Sam LaPorta caught the second of the three TDs, finding himself wide open for a 38-yard catch and run.

Williams added a 39-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter on a perfectly thrown ball by Goff, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 279 yards. Goff also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

While the Lions were piling up points, the Cardinals had five straight three-and-out drives during the first half, gaining just 12 total yards. On the sixth drive, Brissett threw an interception that ended the second quarter.

It was a better performance by the Lions' defense, which came into Sunday giving up 31.8 points per game to rank No. 31 in the NFL.

Brissett completed 29 of 47 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He is 2-15 as the team's starter since taking over for Kyler Murray last season.

Quitoriano finished with two receiving touchdowns, adding a 13-yard catch in the third quarter. Trey McBride also had a 9-yard TD catch late in the fourth quarter.

Injuries

Lions: LB Devin White (forearm) and KR/PR Tom Kennedy (knee) both left the game and didn't return.

Cardinals: S Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) was hurt late in the first half.

Up next

Lions: Host the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 25.

Cardinals: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.