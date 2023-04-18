Lingenfelter Collection to display more than 200 vehicles at spring charity open house

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Lingenfelter Collection in Brighton is getting a lot of buzz this week.

Known as one of the top car collections in the world, with more than 200 vehicles on display, the collection is hosting a spring charity open house this weekend and it's completely free to the public.

Ken Lingenfelter, 69, said he absolutely loved cars since he was a kid, but fell in love with Corvettes in 1963 after going to a car show with his dad and seeing a 1963 split-window Corvette.

He has a model just like that in his own collection.

"There's really truly a story behind every car in the collection here," said Lingenfelter. "The big story on this car was the impact this had me as a 10-year-old while looking at it at the General Motors proving grounds."

Lingenfelter took his passion for cars and turned it into philanthropy.

The more than 200 cars he has collected are now up for the public to see several times throughout the year for free. He just asks for a donation.

"The Lingenfelter's just have been committed to the organization and mission for a long time and I know it is personal to them," said Senior Executive Director for American Cancer Society of Michigan Jenni Beamer.

The Lingenfelter's have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to several different nonprofit organizations. The upcoming car show benefits the American Cancer Society.

"You know I lost my mother and my father to cancer and my sister so as a result so obviously I am very focused on trying to do whatever we can to help others so they don't have to suffer like they did," said Lingenfelter.

Various makes and models line the more than 15,000 square foot space. Some vintage, some retro, some classic and some future.

"My wife and I decided there may be an opportunity to give back in a way," said Lingenfelter.

Part of Lingenfelter's collection is a 1972 Chevrolet El Camino that is now all electric, because it is part of this pilot program put on by GM.

Lingenfelter said he did this to make his company remain sustainable for decades

"I believe this is the future of how we will keep these muscle cars on the road," said Lingenfelter.

While these cars won't be out on the road, they'll be in pristine condition waiting for people to enjoy them and see the one-of-a-kind vehicles, while supporting a good cause.

"I mean as cliché as it might be to know that you are making an impact it is real," said Beamer. "It is as real as it gets."

The car show is at the Lingenfelter Collection in Brighton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22.