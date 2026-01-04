At least 1 Lincoln Park officer shoots man armed with box cutter, police say

At least one police officer from Lincoln Park, Michigan, shot a man armed with a box cutter in Allen Park, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Allen Park Police Department, the incident happened on Southfield Road near Allen Road around 4:15 p.m. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Other details about the shooting, including what led to it and how many officers fired their weapons, have not yet been disclosed.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.