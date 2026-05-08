Lincoln Park, Howell among top 10 hottest neighborhoods of 2026, Redfin says

Lincoln Park and Howell, Michigan, are both ranked among the top 10 cities in Redfin's "Hottest Neighborhoods of 2026" report.

The community that hit number 1 on that study was Land O'Lakes, Florida.

"Midwest cities and lesser-known places in Florida are having a moment—and affordability is the reason," said Redfin senior economist Asad Khan.

"Many of these neighborhoods sit just outside major hubs like Milwaukee, Chicago and Tampa, hitting a sweet spot: lower cost of living without giving up access to highly rated schools, shopping and dining. They have the convenience of big cities without the big-city price tags."

The Redfin rankings were based on data the company collected in early 2026, including the number of days homes stayed on the market before purchase and the share of homes that sold above listing price.

Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park, one of the Downriver communities in Wayne County, ranked sixth.

The city has just under 39,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census. The owner-occupied housing rate is about 69%. The mean travel time to work is about 24 minutes.

Redfin said, "momentum is building in the housing market," where home sales are up 14% year over year and sale prices have been steady at the same time.

"Just south of Detroit, Lincoln Park gives buyers easy access to the city and airport with a lower price tag. The neighborhood stands out for its tight-knit feel, local parks and a walkable stretch of shops and restaurants–and for outdoor lovers, it punches above its weight in terms of parks and green spaces," the report said.

The median home price in Lincoln Park is $158,000, Redfin said.

Howell

Howell, in Livingston County, ranked No. 9.

The city has just under 10,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census. The owner-occupied housing unit rate is about 54%. The mean travel time to work is about 30 minutes.

"Set between Lansing and Detroit, it's a sweet spot for commuters heading to either city. The draw? A true small-town feel paired with a revitalized downtown — think new restaurants, boutiques and local shops filling in historic storefronts," the report said.

The median home price in Howell is $385,000, Redfin said.