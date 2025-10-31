11 Detroit-area residents injured in aftermath of limo bus crash on I-75 in Monroe County

Eleven people are now confirmed to have been injured – one of whom is in critical condition – in the aftermath of a limo bus crash Wednesday on I-75 in Monroe County, Michigan State Police reported.

The vehicle was transporting members of City of Detroit's Community Violence Intervention Program, most of them teenagers, on a trip to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. The park is in its final days of the 2025 season.

The 2008 Ford Super Duty limo bus was driven by a 69-year-old Detroit man. Troopers said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason while southbound on I-75 near milemarker 16, between the Nadeau Road and North Dixie Highway exits in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township. The vehicle then rolled over several times, resulting in multiple passengers being ejected.

Police said there were 15 people in the vehicle, and 11 of them were taken to hospitals in Monroe, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio. Eight of them had minor injuries, two had serious injuries and one passenger was listed in critical condition.

Officers from the Michigan State Police, Monroe post, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, have since learned the driver "did not have the proper group designation on his commercial driver's license required to operate the vehicle," police said.

In addition, police said the driver lacked a valid Department of Transportation medical certificate and the company operating the bus did not have valid operating authority to transport passengers.

Police said the driver has been cited on operating without a proper vehicle group designation (misdemeanor), careless driving (civil infraction) and no medical certificate (civil infraction).

I-75 in that area was closed for about 3 ½ hours in the aftermath of the investigation.

Agencies and first responders assisting on the call included Michigan State Police Metro South Post, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, South Rockwood Police Department and Michigan Department of Transportation's Incident Response Team. There were also multiple Monroe County fire departments on the call.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information contact the MCP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

The above video originally aired Oct. 30.