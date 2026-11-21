Metro Detroiters can kick off the holiday season in style Saturday night with the annual Light Up Beacon Park and tree lighting event in Detroit.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the event from 7-8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 21, with the tree lighting set for 7:30 p.m.

This year's event features a Michigan-grown, 20-foot tree with more than 125,000 twinkling lights surrounding the space, holiday music, carolers, live reindeer, golden winter-themed displays and a visit from Santa.

Guests attending the tree lighting can enjoy a special photo area, seasonal food and drinks and parkside dining in heated chalets at Lumen Detroit.

This family friendly event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and kicks off the Golden Holiday Winter Lighting, which transforms Beacon Park into a winter destination through Jan. 18, 2027. Now through Nov. 29, visitors can enjoy the Design Haus, a heated, interactive space with art, music and cultural programming.