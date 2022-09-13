Life's short, eat dessert: JoJo's ShakeBAR opening soon in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Retro arcade games, nostalgic movies, classic dinner fare and of course elaborate shakes are all a part of the JoJo's ShakeBAR experience.

The company said they will offer an immersive dining experience that's family-friendly and retro, transporting diners back to the 1980s and 90s. Diners will find same-sider booths, instagrammable murals, a walkup window and an outdoor patio.

Jojo's ShakeBAR

The menu will feature giant salads, loaded grilled cheese, extravagant cocktails, overflowing hot chocolates, giant shakes and a boozy brunch on weekends.

Neil Burger - Jojo's ShakeBAR

JoJo's said their new Detroit location will honor local sports icons like Barry Sanders while celebrating Motown musicians including Diana Ross, Madonna and Eminem.

JoJo's ShakeBAR will be located at 88 W. Columbia St. in downtown Detroit.

Neil Burger - Jojo's ShakeBAR

Their ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Thursday, Sept. 22. Jojo's opens to the public Saturday, Sept. 24.

Reservations are available on OpenTable. For more information, click here.