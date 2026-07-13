Lettuce or salad greens could be source of cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan, health officials say

State health officials in Michigan say testing shows lettuce or salad greens as a potential source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak, which has resulted in more than 2,600 reported cases as of Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says other food items have not been entirely ruled out as a source, and officials have not identified a specific grower or supplier. The latest announcement came hours after officials said the number of cases had grown to 2,640, an increase from the 1,562 reported on July 10.

"Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more."

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

More than 30 U.S. states have reported cases since early May, including Illinois, New York, and Texas.

The rise in cases in Michigan came to light late last month after the Monroe County Health Department said it was investigating "a cluster of cyclosporiasis cases" among residents. It has since spread to other counties in Southeast Michigan, including Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

As of July 13, a total of 55 counties, plus the city of Detroit, have reported cyclosporiasis cases.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness: