Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak grows to more than 2,600 cases

Michigan health officials say the state's cyclosporiasis outbreak has grown to more than 2,600 cases.

As of July 13, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has received 2,640 reports since June 22. Health officials say 44 people have been hospitalized.

Case reports jumped by more than 1,000 since July 10, when the state reported 1,562 cases.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

The outbreak of the gastrointestinal illness was first reported in late June, when the Monroe County Health Department said it was investigating a cluster of cases.

Most of the cases have been in Southeast Michigan, with more than 100 reported in each of Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties. As of July 9, cases have been confirmed in 40 Michigan counties, with Monroe County reporting the most, at 215.

Michigan averages around 50 cases each year, according to MDHHS.

According to the CDC, at least 31 states have reported cases as of July 9, including Illinois, New York, and Texas.

MDHHS has launched a cyclosporiasis outbreak webpage, where case counts are updated Monday through Friday by 11 a.m. ET. The state will provide an update on hospitalization status and a county-by-county breakdown of cases on Thursdays.

What's causing the outbreak?

Michigan health officials are still working to determine the cause or causes of the recent burst in cases, whether that be a supplier, grower or type of produce.

According to MDHHS, previous outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada were linked to bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas and scallions.

Considering the trends, state health officials recommend that restaurants and commercial kitchens in Southeast Michigan take additional precautions with fresh produce, including washing it under clean running water and cooking it when possible.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness: