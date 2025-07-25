Lenox Township man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

A Macomb County man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

Charles Fouts Jr., 67, of Lenox Township, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime and capturing and distributing an image of an unclothed person.

On July 19, deputies responded to a Fort Gratiot apartment complex after a woman came to a neighbor's residence disoriented and saying that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies later discovered that photos were taken of the victim without her knowledge and related to the alleged assault.

When investigators arrived at the apartment complex, they found Fouts still at the scene. He was interviewed and arrested.

Fouts was arraigned Tuesday and denied bond.

The sheriff's office believes there may be more victims and is searching for additional ones.

If you believe you or someone you know might have been a victim of Fouts, you're asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 810-987-1726.