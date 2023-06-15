Legislature moves forward on bills to allow alcohol sales at Michigan college sporting events

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Just this week, the Michigan Senate passed with flying colors a piece of legislation that would allow universities across the state to serve alcohol at sporting events.

It's a move one lawmaker says could boost revenues, reduce binge drinking, and boost competitiveness with other states.

"This would allow universities to pick five fixed locations to sell alcohol at intercollegiate events," said State Rep. Graham Filler who introduced the state House version of the bill.

That means a school like Michigan State University could only sell alcohol at particular stadiums.

"We wrote it sort of narrow. So it's intercollegiate events, it's five fixed locations, and they still have to get approval on those locations. But it would allow beer. It would allow mixed drinks, whiskey, wine, and really any other kind of spirit," Filler said.

Filler tells CBS News Detroit that universities would need to come up with protocols to prevent over-serving or serving minors.

Even with safeguards in place, Sue Strong with the Michigan chapter of Moms Against Drunk Driving says it's safer to simply not allow alcohol sales at sporting events.

"You might have a friend that's older, you know, 21 legal age. Well, here, I'll buy you a drink then. You know, nobody's going to know you're under 21, and that happens way too often. So it's just best to say 'no,'" she said.

In response, Filler says other Big Ten schools that serve alcohol have noticed a significant drop in binge drinking in the leadup to games.

"Right now in the Big Ten, I think 11 out of the 14 schools or 10 out of the 14 schools allow alcohol sales," he said. "From what we've heard and from the communication we've had with these other schools, they've all seen less binge drinking and less safety incidents."

MSU tells CBS News Detroit that they are in support of the bill. Even if the bill does pass the legislature, there will be a few additional steps they need to take before fans can crack a cold one while cheering on the Spartans - like a change to school policy and an application process with the state's liquor commission.