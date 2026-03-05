Legionella bacteria found at 2 buildings in Oakland County Children's Village

Water testing has detected what authorities called "low levels" of Legionella bacteria at two more Oakland County, Michigan, government buildings.

The bacteria were found within two facilities at Oakland County Children's Village, Building D (the boys' secure detention) and the school building, county officials said Wednesday. There are a total of eight buildings on the campus. The detected strain is not one that most commonly results in Legionnaires' disease.

"There are no known cases of Legionnaires' disease associated with either building and the risk to residents, employees and the public remains low," the county said.

The county facilities department has installed new filters and is flushing water systems and scheduling follow-up tests in keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious respiratory infection caused by bacteria spread through contaminated water systems in buildings.

Oakland County has invested more than $640,000 in Legionella remediation and preventive measures after a custodial employee tested positive for the disease last fall. Much of the money has been used to purchase 2,244 special water filters meant to help with detection of Legionella.

