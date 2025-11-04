Leaders react to Mary Sheffield winning Detroit mayoral race

Reactions from local, state and national leaders are pouring in after Mary Sheffield was named the winner of the Detroit mayoral race.

Sheffield, who served as Detroit's city council president, will become the city's first woman mayor, beating her opponent, the Rev. Solomon Kinloch, by more than 60,000 votes as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Reaction to Mary Sheffield's victory in mayoral race

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

"Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Mary Sheffield. She ran an outstanding campaign and will do a great job running the City of Detroit. Our city's progress is in very good hands and I know she and her team will make sure it not only continues, but expands."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"Congratulations to Mary Sheffield for being elected the next Mayor of Detroit. Our city is home of one of the greatest comeback stories in the country, defined by hard work and grit. I look forward to working together to build on our incredible progress and keep making our city a great place to live, work, and invest."

Sandy K. Baruah, president and chief executive officer at the Detroit Regional Chamber

"Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield has been a pillar of Detroit's progress over the past 12 years, and the Chamber congratulates her on this historic election win. She's played an essential role in the positive working relationship between the city council and the mayor's office, and is uniquely positioned to carry that momentum forward. Michigan and the Detroit Region cannot be successful without a successful Detroit, and the Chamber looks forward to partnering with Mayor-elect Sheffield as she shepherds the city into a new era."

Democratic Mayors Association

"We are proud to congratulate Mayor-elect Sheffield on her historic victory, as she becomes the first woman and first Black woman to serve in this role. Mayor-elect Sheffield has run a campaign focused on moving Detroit forward by strengthening public transit, growing good-paying jobs, and building a city where every resident can feel safe. We look forward to working with her as she brings results-driven leadership to City Hall."

Michigan Democratic Party

"Congratulations to the new Detroit mayor, Mary Sheffield, on her historic win tonight as the city's first female mayor. With her win, thousands of children in Detroit can now see themselves reflected in the city's leadership in a way they never might have imagined before. With Mayor Sheffield, Detroiters have a passionate public servant fighting for them and their families, especially in the face of Republicans from Lansing to D.C. attacking them at every turn. Mary Sheffield is a fighter, and I know she will stand up for working families and their children every single day as mayor; the city is lucky to have her."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter

"Congratulations to the next Mayor of Detroit, Mary Sheffield, who made history and broke a big glass ceiling on Tuesday night. I'm excited to work with her on issues of regional importance that can lead to even greater things for all of us who call Southeast Michigan home."

U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed