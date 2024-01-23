Lawyers don't want Oxford High School shooter to testify at his parents' trials

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oxford High School shooter is appealing his life without parole sentence, and his new lawyers do not want him to testify at his parents' trials, new documents reveal.

The information was presented in a letter to Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews from Jacqueline Ouvry and Alison Swain, assistant defenders.

According to the letter, the shooter's name is on a witness list for at least one of his parents' trials. Jennifer and James Crumbley will have separate trials, and jury selection for the mother's trial began on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

James' trial will start on March 5.

Even though his name is listed as a witness, his lawyers will advise him not to testify.

"Given Ethan Crumbley's ongoing appeal and the substantial overlap in the subject matter in these three cases, we will advise Ethan to invoke his right to remain silent, should he be called to testify in either pending trial," according to the letter.

In addition, his new lawyers say they will advise the shooter to assert all protections of confidential communications and try to keep any of the shooter's forensic interviews, conversations with treatment providers and documents from being used at the Crumbley parents' trials.

The lawyers claim that using this type of information is "privileged and confidential."

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Oxford High School shooting that happened on Nov. 30, 2021. Their son killed four students and injured seven others.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.