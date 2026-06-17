Family, attorneys of woman shot by Detroit officer at 2024 block party call for accountability

A new video was released of a 2024 shooting in Detroit that left a teenage girl with catastrophic injuries. The victim's attorneys are calling for accountability from the Detroit Police Department.

"This tragic shooting of this young woman was unjustified, unnecessary, and we're going to demonstrate to you it was unconstitutional," said attorney Ben Crump.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the parents of Rain Williams called for action after their daughter was shot by a Detroit police officer two years ago.

"My daughter was in so much pain, and I thought I was going to lose her. We can't let them get away with this. Hurt my baby really bad," said Williams' mother, Mosunmola Cobb.

"I just want justice for my child," Williams' father, Charles Williams, said.

On June 1, 2024, officers responded to a call of shots fired at an outdoor party on Detroit's west side.

According to the family's lawsuit against DPD, Officer Verona Shaw tripped on the steps while entering the backyard. As she got up, she allegedly fired multiple rounds into the crowd.

Rain Williams, who was 19 years old at the time, was struck in the head and shoulder, suffering a traumatic brain injury. She's now permanently disabled.

"She (Officer Shaw) didn't shoot because she fell. She was getting back up and shooting intentionally at what she says the young man, who was the suspect, that end up having a gun," attorney Ven Johnson said.

Johnson and Crump say that due to difficulty obtaining case information and video from the police, it took two years to file a lawsuit against DPD. It was officially filed in March of this year.

Despite the setback, they say they're committed to holding the police department accountable.

"They're (DPD) trying to say, 'Oh, it was an accident.' Well, we refuse to accept that when you look at the video, when you think about the fact that she shot into a crowd of people. They used excessive use of force to shoot recklessly into the crowd. I mean, it is a miracle that she (Williams) is here with us today," said Crump.

"We will fight for this family and get her justice that she has got none of through now. No criminal charges against this police officer, no ramifications," Johnson said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Police Department for a response to these allegations. The department says it does not comment on pending litigation.

View the complaint below: