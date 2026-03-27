Woman files lawsuit against Michigan hotel after alleged assault in elevator

A new lawsuit accuses the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Michigan, of not doing enough after a woman reported assault inside a hotel elevator in 2025.

According to a 14-page civil complaint filed this week, the woman was staying at the hotel for a work trip and had visited the on-site restaurant before the incident. Court documents allege that as she returned to her room, a man followed her into an elevator and tried to kiss her. She pushed him away and ran out.

The lawsuit accuses the hotel's ownership and management of negligence in connection with the incident last July.

David Champine, with Flood Law, told CBS News Detroit that the woman immediately reported the incident and was connected with law enforcement. However, the lawsuit claims police did not arrive on the scene for more than an hour.

The complaint also raises concerns about security measures, alleging there were no cameras in hallways or elevators.

Where the suspect went after the attack is still unclear. The lawsuit claims the hotel initially failed to identify him or say whether he was a guest. According to the lawsuit, the woman identified the suspect when reviewing camera footage with law enforcement.

"To our understanding, that night he touched an employee behind the bar," Champine said.

The next day, the suspect reportedly checked out of the hotel, according to the lawsuit. Court filings allege the hotel alerted police to his name and email once he left.

"Law enforcement should've been contacted immediately, gotten out there, gotten his name, information, what flight he's on," Champine said.

According to the lawsuit, the assault has also affected the victim's marriage and left her with PTSD.

"Every time she travels for work, now this is on her mind. So when is she ever going to get peace of mind for that? And realistically, she never will," Champine told CBS News Detroit.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and asks for the case to be decided by a jury.

"Why didn't they do everything they could to get that individual at least to speak to law enforcement or direct law enforcement to where he is in the hotel and to get him out of the hotel that night so it couldn't happen to anyone else," Champine said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to hotel ownership and has yet to hear back.

The suspect is also facing assault and battery charges in Oakland County stemming from the incident. Champine said that because the suspect doesn't live in the area, he has yet to be officially located.