New lawsuit claims University of Michigan mishandled Matt Weiss case

The University of Michigan's handling of the case involving former football coach Matt Weiss is the subject of a $500 million lawsuit.

The 70-page lawsuit was filed on Sunday, Sept. 21, in the Michigan Court of Claims, naming the university and the Board of Regents.

According to the latest court filing, a group of women, identified as Jane Does, claimed the university allowed Weiss to still coach the 2022 Fiesta Bowl despite receiving a report about Weiss accessing private information on campus. The lawsuit states that a staff member witnessed Weiss viewing private information at Schembechler Hall in December 2022 and reported Weiss to the university, days before the game.

Weiss, who served as Michigan's quarterbacks coach in 2021 and co-offensive coordinator in 2022, was fired in January 2023 amid an investigation by university police. Weiss was later charged in federal court with 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. He entered a not guilty plea.

The lawsuit also alleged that the university withheld Weiss's identity when informing students of unauthorized access to their University of Michigan Google account and instead said that a "threat actor manipulated a flaw in self-service password recovery."

"As his employer, the University is vicariously liable for Weiss's actions," read the lawsuit.

The lawsuit added that "the University Parties did not regret the events deeply enough to provide the student athletes with the critical detail of who committed the acts, or tell Plaintiffs, who are 8 predominantly female student athletes, the entire truth, including that the 'threat actor' was University employee Weiss, but also that Weiss took these actions on a University computer, while at Schembechler Hall, and that women were the primary targets."

CBS News Detroit contacted the university on Thursday for comment and is waiting to hear back. CBS News Detroit also reached out to attorney Piarker Stinar, who is representing the women, and is waiting to hear back.

The latest court filing adds to a growing list of lawsuits that have been filed this year. The first lawsuit was filed on March 21. Some of the court filings named software company Keffer Development Services, which worked with the university.

Two lawsuits that were filed earlier this year accused Weiss of hacking into several accounts, including social media, email, cloud storage, and downloading intimate photos and videos between 2015 and 2023.

In April, court documents showed that thousands of personal photos were seized in the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as needed.

Note: The video above previously aired on April 14, 2025.