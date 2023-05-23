Michigan lawmakers push for more clean energy at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and environmentalists gathered on the Capitol lawn Tuesday in Lansing to push for more clean energy in Michigan.

The group noted the wide-ranging impacts climate change has on communities.

"We're here to advocate for increased use of clean, renewable energy and focus on reducing energy waste as the primary drivers for our success here," said Nick Dodge, a spokesman for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

Lawmakers like State Sen. Sam Singh said transitioning Michigan to clean energy is one of his top priorities.

"We introduced bills that would move us towards 100% carbon-free, making sure we have a clean energy standard by 2035. We also are pushing to make sure that all our coal plants are shut down by 2030," he said.

Together lawmakers in the state senate have introduced a package of three bills, two of which Singh outlined at Tuesday's event, and another that would require the Michigan Public Service Commission to hold utility companies accountable to issues of equity, health, and climate impacts. But State Sen. Jim Runestad tells CBS News Detroit that these goals aren't achievable or affordable.

"All of these feel-good concepts are going to explode the cost to the people here in Michigan," he said.

Instead, he said Michigan should embrace nuclear energy in the transition to renewables.

"Nuclear is one of the absolute cleanest. That's one of the things we should be looking to the most here in the State of Michigan," Runestad said.