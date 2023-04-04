Last MSU student hospitalized discharged nearly 2 months after mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The last Michigan State University student who was in the hospital has been discharged nearly two months after a tragic shooting on campus.

According to an update on Tuesday from MSU police, the student was in critical condition but was stable when they were discharged.

This comes nearly two weeks after another student was discharged on March 22. Two students injured in the shooting were released from the hospital on March 3. Another student was released on Feb. 23.

UPDATE: The final student hospitalized at @SparrowHealth has been discharged to another facility. The student was in critical condition, but stable when discharged from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/q7wSthGDDY — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) April 4, 2023

Three students were killed and five others were injured in the shooting on Feb. 13.

Last week, university officials announced that the MSU Student Union, which was one of two sites of the shooting, would reopen. The facility officially opened on Monday.

The decision came after discussions between students, faculty, staff and building partners who noted that the MSU Union is an essential resource for the community.

The other building, Berkey Hall, will remain closed to classes and events through 2023.

University officials decided that no classes will be held in Berkey Hall or the MSU Union for the rest of the school year. MSU says it was working to relocate classes that were scheduled in Berkey Hall. Students are reminded to check all their class locations as the fall semester gets closer, as class locations may change.