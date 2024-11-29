Watch CBS News
Large fire burns through multiple homes on Detroit's east side; no reported injuries

By Jordan Burrows, Nick Lentz

(CBS DETROIT) —  The Detroit Fire Department is investigating after a fire burned through multiple homes on Detroit's east side Friday morning. 

Officials with the fire department say there are no reported injuries.

Flames could be seen on at least three houses in the area of East Davison Street and Luce Avenue, with two houses heavily damaged. 

snapshot-2024-11-29t073533-767.jpg
CBS News Detroit

At least six fire trucks and an ambulance responded to the fire.

The Detroit Fire Department is working to find out the cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

