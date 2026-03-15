Lapeer County man, 19, wins over $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery game

A Lapeer County, Michigan, man is over $500,000 richer after winning a jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery's Double Win Wild Time Fast Cash game, officials said.

The 19-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Mobil X gas station on the 3000 block of Van Dyke Road in Almont, Michigan, on his way to work.

"My mom has the Michigan Lottery app on her phone, so when I saw I'd won the jackpot, I had her scan the ticket to make sure it was real," the man said in a written statement. "We started screaming and jumping up and down when $533,646 came up on the scanner!"

According to lottery officials, the man plans to save his winnings.

A Double Win Wild Time Fast Cash ticket. Michigan Lottery

Officials said the price to play Fast Cash games ranges from $2 to $30 and each gives players a chance to win all or part of a progressive jackpot.

"All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased," lottery officials said. "The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow."

Officials said the Michigan Lottery provided more than $1.1 billion for the state's public schools in the fiscal year 2025 and more than $30 billion for public education since 1972.