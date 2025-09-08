City of Lansing invests in tiny modular homes to help combat homelessness

Data from the state of Michigan shows that the homeless population has increased nearly every year since 2020, and housing prices aren't coming down either. The city of Lansing is hoping it has found at least a partial solution — tiny, modular homes.

The "mod pods" are coming from Kalamazoo. Kimberly Coleman, director of human relations and community services for the city of Lansing, said the home will have a central bathroom with showers, as well as access to a computer lab and other wraparound services.

"We've purchased 50 mod pods that will house about 66 people. We're hoping to provide programming and services for adult males and females," Coleman said. "It's a great program; it does help people rehouse quickly."

According to data from the state of Michigan, there was an 8% increase in homelessness between 2021 and 2022 and another 2% rise from 2022 to 2023. Data from 2024 hasn't been released by the state yet.

Nick Cook with the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness said he sees the tiny homes as a hyperlocal solution.

"This is a solution that Lansing came up with; it's a decision that they made with their city council with input from locals, so I hope it works for them," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how this goes."

Coleman said, "I do feel like it is transferable; there are many communities already doing rapid rehousing or transitional housing."

CBS News Detroit learned that Lansing paid $640,000 for the pods and is currently looking for a place to put them on city land. They are expected to open in 2026, and one of the requirements to live there will be for residents to abstain from drugs and alcohol. Cook said he hopes to see the pods placed near other services.

"We talk about wraparound services, being able to get to those by being closer to a transportation line, you don't want something out in a rural area where they can't get to and from the pods to their place of employment or even to their appointments that they need to be successful," Cook said.