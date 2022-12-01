Lansing man shot by police after pointing gun at officers enters guilty plea

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say a Lansing man who was shot by police after driving a stolen vehicle and pointing a gun at officers has pleaded guilty.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Gregory McDowell Jr., 47, was wanted for assault with intent to murder and for absconding from probation when Lansing police spotted him driving recklessly in a Cadillac Escalade. Authorities say McDowell crashed the SUV into other vehicles near the Sparrow Behavioral Health Center before running away with a firearm.

Officials say McDowell, who witnesses described as "erratic," ran into a parking lot at the facility and hid under a security vehicle.

After failing to comply with commands to put down his gun, officials say McDowell crawled from under the vehicle and reportedly pointed his gun toward Michigan State Police when he was shot multiple times by a trooper.

An investigation determined the trooper who fired the shots "used reasonable force and no criminal charges are filed."

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15. McDowell's guilty plea includes a mandatory five-year sentence.