Lansing man sentenced to 2 years probation for perjury, computer crime in grant fraud scheme

A judge sentenced a Lansing, Michigan, man to two years of probation for perjury and using a computer to commit a crime in a grant fraud scheme, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

Leslie Buck, 25, was charged by the Department of Attorney General in December after state officials said he filed fraudulent Growing MI Business Grant applications with the Department of Treasury.

According to the attorney's office, the Lansing Police Department alerted the Treasury Department of the fraudulent activity.

Buck pleaded guilty in June to seven counts of perjury and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was sentenced on Wednesday to two years of probation and 100 days in prison, the latter of which he's already served, Nessel said.

An additional 200-day prison sentence will be suspended after Buck completes his probation, according to officials.

"Grant programs are designed to support Michigan residents striving to grow their businesses and should not be exploited for someone's own personal gain," Nessel said when Buck pleaded guilty in June.