Lansing man to sentenced to 6 years over sale of machine gun conversion devices

A Michigan man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison for weapons charges relating to machine guns and a short-barreled rifle.

The case against Wolf Harper, 37, of Lansing, began when an undercover agent was able to purchase a short-barreled rifle with a silencer, along with 74 machine gun conversion devices, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Timothy VerHey. The conversion device specified would allow a semiautomatic firearm to fire as a fully automatic weapon, with up to 1,000 rounds of ammunition a minute.

Law enforcement found a sophisticated firearms manufacturing workshop in a Lansing home during an investigation into weapons charges. U.S. Department of Justice

Harper has now been sentenced to more than six years in prison for possession and transfer of machine guns and possession of a short-barreled rifle, U.S. attorneys said.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Detroit Field Division as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

After the undercover purchase took place, investigators said they found dozens more machine gun conversion devices, with some in Harper's possession and others at his home. Other items found in his home included nine silencers, tactical gear and numerous weapons.

Investigators also reported finding what was described as "a sophisticated firearms manufacturing workshop" at the home.