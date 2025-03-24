Art gallery with almost 60 years of history in Lansing announces its closure

The Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center, which has been part of the arts scene in Michigan's capital since 1965, has announced its upcoming closing.

"After much deliberation and a heavy heart the board has made a very difficult decision to close the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center, effective at the end of April," the gallery announced on social media.

"We understand that this news will come as a significant shock to many in the arts community. In light of this, there will be a final reception on Thursday, April 3rd, 5PM-8PM to honor the 60 years of the gallery's legacy and to celebrate the contributions the organization has made to the local arts landscape."

The center was at the corner of South Washington Square and West Washtenaw Street.

Its last solo exhibition, Dog Days by Yve Holtzclaw, will be on display through April 3.

The organization then known as Lansing Community Art Gallery formed in 1965 to provide the Lansing area with "a showplace for original art forms," and became the city's first permanent art gallery. Starting with its six original artists, the gallery soon expanded to more than 100 and began a schedule of monthly receptions.

Over the years, the site provided a home for more than 500 free art exhibitions, supported public art projects and granted over $110,000 in awards for students. Admission was free, donations were encouraged and welcomed.

WLNS 6 in Lansing had previously reported on a suspension of gallery operations in 2024 in response to a decrease in grants, donations and attendance.

As part of the wind down, the April 3 reception will include Michigan artwork available for purchase, including selected pieces from the gallery's permanent collection. In addition, representatives of other mid-Michigan organizations will attend to provide information about arts opportunities in the community.

"We want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank those who provided unwavering support, your thoughtful contributions, and the time you dedicated to our organization over the years," the announcement said.

Open hours for its final days are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.