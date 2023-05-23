Watch CBS News
L'Anse Creuse school board votes to rebuild 2 football fields and tracks

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - After significant pushback from parents, coaches and students, L'Anse Creuse Public Schools will begin repairs on two of their high school's football fields and tracks.

Happening Monday night, the L'Anse Creuse school board voted to allocate $2.9 million to L'Anse Creuse North and L'Anse Creuse High School improvements.

Parents, student-athletes and coaches are saying it's long overdue.

"You don't have something to be proud of or at this point something to even play on," says parent Rick Sparks. He says referees deemed the field too unsafe to play during a recent girls' varsity soccer game, sending parents and students over the edge.

"It's not safe to play on I don't think," says Ricky Sparks, Rick's son.

"We always get joked about, comments being made about how bad our turf and track is and it brings your morale down," says Blake Raymond, a multi-sport athlete who uses LCN's field for football, lacrosse and track.

The purchase is coming out of the board's general fund and they say construction is to begin with LCN and is expected to begin immediately.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 11:39 PM

