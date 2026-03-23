Lake Shore Public Schools teachers raise concerns over violence involving students

Teachers with Lake Shore Public Schools in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, are making their voices heard and coming forward, saying students are being violent toward them.

The concern was brought up at a school board meeting on Monday night.

"We are seeing kids punch teachers, we are seeing kids punch other children, throwing materials at other children and teachers threatening teachers for violence," said a person who spoke at the meeting that did not want to be named.

The man said the issue is mostly in elementary schools, with younger students having different disciplinary guidelines. And it's not just this district; CBS News Detroit learned that it's a statewide issue.

"The laws currently protect us from sixth grade and above, and other than that, teachers are kind of left out to hang, and we are looking for the district to be on our side and help us out," the man said.

Lake Shore Superintendent Joe Diponio said it was great that people came forward to speak at the meeting. He said it's no secret that there are behavioral issues. Diponio said it's due to multiple reasons, such as the overuse of smartphones, and the pandemic is also to blame.

However, those who spoke during the meeting say otherwise. People at the meeting said they hope the board finds a solution that puts safety first.

"I think it all comes down to the kids and the environment that they are in, and who is there to support them, the teachers and family, you just never know what kids are going through anymore," said the man at the meeting.

"We are just looking for consequences and ways to let everyone know and let the children know that certain actions are not allowed that are clear, that are fair and proportionate to whatever the incident was."

This issue has been a topic of conversation for the school board for quite some time as they try to figure out a solution, and teachers said they have even reached out to lawmakers in hopes that they can adjust the law, so all teachers and students are safe