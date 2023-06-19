Lake Orion man dies after boating accident

LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old Lake Orion man was killed after falling out of a boat Friday evening, authorities said.

At about 5:40 p.m. on Friday, June 16, the Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team was called to the 600 block of Victoria Island after police received reports of a missing boater.

Tonino Zaccagnini, 55, of Lake Orion, was reported missing by his family after they saw personal items in the water and an empty boat out on the lake.

Authorities say he was found by a family friend about 15 feet from shore. The water in this area is about six feet deep.

"The rescue team recovered Zaccagnini from the water and began performing CPR," said authorities. "He was transferred to a nearby boat launch where paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department took over life-saving efforts. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Zaccagnini's death remains under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled.